Ukrainian Intelligence Destroys $5M Russian Podlyot Radar In Crimea
11/28/2024 10:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian intelligence forces have successfully destroyed a Russian Podlyot radar system valued at $5 million in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced the operation on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On November 28, 2024, a Russian Podlyot radar system was destroyed as a result of a successful operation carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate in temporarily occupied Crimea," the post said.
The 48Ya6-K1 Podlyot mobile radar is critical for detecting low-altitude air targets in challenging interference conditions. It also provides target data for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems.
The estimated cost of the destroyed radar, designed, in particular, to issue target designations for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, is $5 million.
