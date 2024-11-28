Ukrainian Intelligence Destroys $5M Russian Podlyot Radar In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian intelligence forces have successfully destroyed a Russian Podlyot radar system valued at $5 million in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced the operation on , according to Ukrinform.

"On November 28, 2024, a Russian Podlyot radar system was destroyed as a result of a successful operation carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate in temporarily occupied Crimea," the post said.

The 48Ya6-K1 Podlyot mobile radar is critical for detecting low-altitude air targets in challenging interference conditions. It also provides target data for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems.

The estimated cost of the destroyed radar, designed, in particular, to issue target designations for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, is $5 million.