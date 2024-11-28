Book Launch Of Tomb Of Empires By Rehan Khan

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 28, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The recent launch of Tomb of Empires, the latest historical adventure by Rehan Khan, captivated an audience of over 200 at Safa British School in Dubai on November 2nd. The exclusive event drew prominent figures from Dubai's cultural and community, including special guests Isobel Abulhoul, founder of the Emirates Literature Foundation, and Mohamed Faris, acclaimed entrepreneur and author.

Attendees were treated to an insightful fireside chat with Rehan Khan, where he shared the inspiration and rigorous research behind Tomb of Empires, set in 90 BC amidst the intrigue and alliances of the Seleucid, Nabatean, Ptolemaic, and Roman empires. The evening continued with an engaging Q&A session and a book signing, giving readers the opportunity to connect with the author personally.

About the Book:

Tomb of Empires invites readers into the ancient Middle East set in 90 BC, along the Silk Route, where complex characters-such as Chao the Han Chinese explorer, Zaim the Nabatean prince, and Apollonia, the Ptolemaic princess-navigate friendships, rivalries, and power struggles. Dr. Yusuf Jha, a Shari'a Specialist with the UAE Council for Fatwa, praised the book as a“captivating narrative that skillfully blends historical depth with timeless human themes... rivaling classics like Dune and Lord of the Rings.”

About Uhibbook Publishing:

Published by Uhibbook Publishing, a UAE-based, women-owned independent publisher, Tomb of Empires aligns with the company's mission to amplify diverse voices and spotlight stories from the region. Known for publishing impactful titles, Uhibbook continues to enrich the literary landscape with culturally resonant and compelling works.

Tomb of Empires is available for purchase at Uhibbook .