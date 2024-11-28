A Heartwarming World: HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 Winners Announced

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The winners of the XMAGE Awards 2024 were announced on November 27 during a ceremony held as part of the A Heartwarming World Annual Exhibition in China. A total of 66 works received awards, including 3 Grand Prize Winners, 18 Best-in-Category Winners, 38 Runner-up Winners, 3 Honourable Mentions, 2 Best of Pura Series, and 2 Best of Mate Series were announced. Through diverse perspectives and expressive techniques, these works showcased warmth, tranquillity and brightness from all over the world and conveyed the raw emotions and strength of ordinary people.



He Gang, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in his speech: "I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the winners tonight and pay tribute to creators of the mobile imaging era. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to HUAWEI XMAGE users– each of you has made HUAWEI XMAGE go beyond being a tool for documenting life, evolving it into a bridge for emotional communication between people.”



Celebrating Mobile Photography

The XMAGE Awards, a prestigious event now in its eighth year, has seen participation from over 170 countries and regions. In 2024, the competition garnered submissions from 86 countries, with the Middle East and Africa region showing remarkable engagement, especially from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Mauritius, and South Africa. A total of over 650,000 entries were received globally, further cementing the event’s position as one of the most influential mobile imaging competitions in the world. The most popular smartphone models used by XMAGE Awards photographers are the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series, P60 Series, P40 Series, and Mate 60 Series.



Two photographers from the MEA region, Sadek Khafagy from Egypt and Joel Capillaire from Mauritius, were recognised as Runner-up Winners for their exceptional submissions.



Sadek Khafagy’s “Islands of Stillness” captured the tranquil beauty of the Faroe Islands, evoking a sense of solitude and reflection in its peaceful portrayal of nature’s raw beauty.



HUAWEI XMAGE: Building Human Connection through Mobile Photography

Over the years, Huawei has organised global photography tours, released regular mobile photography trend reports, and hosted community-based activities and educational initiatives for photographers. Huawei has always been committed to in-depth interactions with photographers, continuously promoting the cultivation of mobile photography culture, and continues to make its brand a close-knit and welcoming space for all. Through the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards’ global platform, Huawei has built a space for in-depth communication among consumers, bridging the boundaries of region, culture, and language. At the same time, the platform encourages the exchange of human connections and the resonance of heartwarming emotions across the world through photography.





