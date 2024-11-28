Biden declares Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a permanent ceasefire, starting at 4 am local time on Wednesday. The announcement follows escalating hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, which began in September. Biden confirmed that both the Israeli and Lebanese had accepted a ceasefire proposal brokered by the US.



Under the terms of the agreement, the Lebanese and will deploy along the Israel-Lebanon border within the next two months, while Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces and civilians. The ceasefire also mandates that Hezbollah and other terrorist groups will be barred from entering the area.



The announcement comes after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel’s Galilee region. The Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, voted overwhelmingly to support the US-proposed ceasefire. However, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s right to act against any security threats.



Additionally, Biden urged Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the release of hostages, including American citizens, would be essential for ending the fighting and allowing humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

