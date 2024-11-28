Kabum Hits R$5B Revenue: Brazil’S Gaming Store Becomes Tech Giant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) KaBuM transformed from a gaming-focused website into Brazil's leading tech marketplace by making calculated business decisions. The company caught Magazine Luiza's attention, leading to a R$1 billion ($172 million) in 2021.



CEO Julio Trajano spotted an untapped opportunity in Brazil's business market. Small companies struggle to find reliable tech suppliers, creating a gap KaBuM aims to fill through its new B2B division launching in 2025.



The company cleaned up its product lineup, removing 80,000 items to focus purely on and gaming. This decision paid off - average purchases reached R$1,250 ($215), well above typical e-commerce figures in Brazil.







Their customer base tells the growth story clearly. Starting with 3 million users in 2021, KaBuM now serves 8 million customers. Three million of these actively buy through the platform, showing strong customer loyalty.



The marketplace proves online success can translate to physical stores. Their first retail location opened in São Paulo, with two more planned for 2025. These stores tap into Magazine Luiza's established network of 1,300 locations.



Black Friday results demonstrate KaBuM's market strength. The event drives 25% of yearly sales, prompting a R$30 million ($5.2 million) marketing investment. The company expects 13% growth despite carrying fewer products.



KaBuM's expansion into B2B services targets a clear market need. Small businesses currently buy computer equipment without professional support. The new division will offer customized solutions backed by technical expertise.



The company's growth from R$3.4 billion ($586 million) to R$5 billion ($862 million) in revenue shows the success of focusing on core strengths. By dropping unrelated products and targeting specific market gaps, KaBuM continues to find new growth opportunities.



