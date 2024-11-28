Verve Health Weight Loss Clinic Brings Advanced Wellness Solutions To Bend, Oregon

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bend, Oregon Nov 28, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Verve , a cutting-edge wellness center located in the heart of Bend, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive weight loss and health optimization services. With a focus on personalized care and innovative therapies, Verve Health aims to help clients achieve lasting weight loss and improve overall vitality through a range of medically guided treatments.

Led by Monelle Burrus, a Family Nurse Practitioner with over 20 years of experience in healthcare, Verve Health offers specialized programs that include bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, regenerative medicine, and customized weight loss plans. Monelle's career began with a Bachelor's in Corporate/Community Wellness Management and continued to flourish through her passion for helping clients regain their health through fitness and lifestyle changes. Now, with her advanced training and certifications, she brings a wealth of knowledge to Verve Health, ensuring every client receives evidence-based, high-quality care.

“We are thrilled to provide Bend with cutting-edge therapies designed to improve health and well-being,” said Monelle.“At Verve Health, we believe in a proactive approach to wellness, offering clients solutions that not only help with weight loss but also enhance energy, vitality, and overall quality of life.”

Verve Health 's services include individualized weight loss programs, hormone therapies, aesthetic treatments, and more, helping clients feel and look their best from the inside out. Located in Bend, Oregon, Verve Health is dedicated to bringing the latest in medical wellness to the local community.