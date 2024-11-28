Lavrov argues that escalating situation in Middle East is direct result of Israel's aggressive approach

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov argued on Wednesday that the escalating situation in the Middle East is a direct result of Israel's aggressive approach. He stated that Israel’s actions and its failure to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions are key factors contributing to the instability in the region. Lavrov criticized Israel for pursuing its security at the expense of other countries in the Middle East, calling this approach futile.



During a press conference, Lavrov emphasized that long-term peace in the region can only be achieved with the establishment of a Palestinian state and the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He reiterated that only by addressing the underlying issues of the conflict could the broader stability of the Middle East be restored.

