IRM Joins 'Radiology Reimagined' Demonstration At RSNA 2024

Collaborative effort highlights integration of AI into radiology workflow

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRM Inc., an innovative provider of enterprise imaging and data management solutions, widely recognized as a leading player in South Korea, announced today that it will take part in "Radiology Reimagined: AI, innovation and interoperability in practice " to be held Dec. 1 - 4 at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2024), the world's leading annual medical imaging forum, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

IRM will present its Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Universal Viewer at RSNA 2024's“Radiology Reimagined” exhibit, showcasing their seamless integration with multiple solutions, including AI solutions, AI Orchestrator, Interface Engine, and PACS.

"Radiology Reimagined: AI, innovation and interoperability in practice" formerly known as "Imaging AI in Practice," features a demonstration of new AI technologies and integration standards needed to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. The interactive exhibit will enable attendees to determine what is possible, identify the right questions to ask, and learn how to introduce and scale AI into their radiology practices.

This year's demonstration features 25 products from 20 vendor partners, each demonstrating cutting-edge use cases across various subspecialties such as neurology, prostate imaging, ambulatory care, obstetric imaging and radiology-pathology correlation. Using real-world clinical scenarios and interoperability standards, vendors will walk RSNA 2024 meeting attendees through the exhibit to experience new tools and practice enhancements enabled by AI.

Each demonstration follows a fictional patient through a clinical scenario involving both emergent and long-term care and highlights many steps in the radiology workflow where AI can assist the radiologist and improve the efficiency and quality of care.

"We're excited to highlight the capabilities of our VNA and Universal Viewer at RSNA 2024," said Samuel Choi, CEO of IRM. "Our solutions are designed to enhance workflows, providing faster and more precise access to comprehensive imaging data. Our decade-long participation in the IHE Connectathon underscores our ongoing dedication to delivering interoperable technologies that meet the highest industry standards."

The demo will spotlight the newest interoperability and integration standards, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) AI Results & Integrated Real-time Applications (IHE AIR and IHE IRA profiles), CDS Hooks, HL7 FHIR and HL7 FHIRcast, among others. Semantic standards such as RSNA Common Data Elements (CDEs) and Radiology Lexicon (RadLex) will also play a pivotal role in showcasing the demo's capabilities.

Radiology Reimagined: AI, innovation and interoperability in practice will be presented Sunday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT) at RSNA 2024, McCormick Place, South Hall A, Level 3 – AI Showcase – Booth 5104.

For more information on RSNA 2024 or to register, visit RSNA/annual-meeting .

Click here for more details about our booth at:



About IRM

IRM provides advanced, interoperable healthcare solutions

that seamlessly integrate medical imaging and clinical data within a secure, scalable platform. Specializing in Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA), Universal Viewer, Cloud PACS, and Reporting Systems, IRM empowers healthcare providers to access and analyze essential data with speed and precision.

IRM's decade-long participation in the IHE Connectathon highlights its commitment to meeting the most rigorous interoperability standards and ensuring compliance with global healthcare IT requirements. By incorporating AI-driven tools and cloud-based services, IRM enhances clinical workflows, improves decision-making, and ultimately elevates patient outcomes. With a focus on innovation and expanding its global footprint, IRM is committed to reimagining healthcare delivery through advanced technology and seamless connectivity across care systems.

To explore IRM's full product line at RSNA, visit us at South Hall, Level 3, Korea Pavilion 4153C.



