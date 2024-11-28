Ghana: President Nana Addo Expresses His Appreciation To The Ashanti Regional House Of Chiefs

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed his profound appreciation and that of the NPP to the Chiefs and people of the Ashanti Region for their continued support throughout his time as President.

Speaking at a meeting with the membership of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, the first of such meeting by a sitting President, President Akufo-Addo said without the support of the Chiefs and people of Ashanti region, his desire to serve as President of the Republic, would have only been a pipe dream.

President Akufo-Addo, who had earlier met with Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuor Osei Tutu, said, with a massive voter count of nearly 2 million votes in both 2016 and 2020, representing about 28 percent of the total votes counted for the New Patriotic Party, the Ashanti Region is key to determining the electoral fortunes of any prospective government in Ghana.

It is for this support that the region was honoured with about 33 Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Heads of Government Agencies to spearhead the development trajectory of the region.

“Therefore, it is right that at the twilight of my two-terms as President of this country, it is right and proper that I come to thank you for the support and the wise counsel offered me throughtout my entire period that I have been President,” he said.

He added that it is this support has birthed the commissioning of the five Vamed Governement Hospitals in the region, located at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District; Sabronum, in the Ahafo Ano South East District; Twedie, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District; Suame, in the Suame Municipal area and Manso Nkwanta, in the Amansie West District.

He said the Akufo-Addo Bawumia government has constructed over 14,000 new roads across the region, an unprecedented feat by any government in the history of the country.

Yesterday, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Atafoa-Owabi bridge constructed over the new Abrepo to Barekese road to mitigate the perenial issue of flooding in that area, which has resulted in some deaths.

President Akufo-Addo also appealed to the Chiefs and Queenmothers of the house to continue supporting the party and vote for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to ensure the sustained progress of all the good things that house is bearing true testimony about.

Speaking on behalf of the House, Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah-Kodua, said but for the constitutional provision of the two-term limit, the house would have wished that President Akufo-Addo will continue as President.

He said, this is primarily due to the massive developmental projects scaterred across the region, the excellent, never-seen-before-cooperation that has existed the President and the House of Chiefs and for the appointments of people from the region as Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Heads of key Departments and agencies.

Honouring him with the description as a“Precious President”, Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool of Asante, who is also the President of the Asante Regional House of Chiefs, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, said, taking a cue from the ersthwhile era of President Kufuor, Asanteman should not make the mistake of 2008 and allow the massive projects and programmes undertaken by this government to go waste.

