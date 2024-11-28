Multimedia Journalist Dabirah Hassan Awarded
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Multimedia journalist with Kashmir Observer Dabirah Hassan, was awarded for her exemplary work in the field of journalism at the 7th Annual State wide Rehmatan lil Alameen conference held at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.
The ceremony celebrated individuals excelling in different fields, emphasizing the importance of dedication and service to society.
The event was attended by people from various fields including Dr. Sameer Siddiqui, a prominent scholar from South Kashmir and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari besides others.
Dabirah Hassan was recognized for her outstanding work in journalism, showcasing her dedication to highlighting important issues and stories.
