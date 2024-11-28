Multimedia Journalist Dabirah Hassan Awarded

The ceremony celebrated individuals excelling in different fields, emphasizing the importance of dedication and service to society.

The event was attended by people from various fields including Dr. Sameer Siddiqui, a prominent scholar from South Kashmir and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari besides others.

Dabirah Hassan was recognized for her outstanding work in journalism, showcasing her dedication to highlighting important issues and stories.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now