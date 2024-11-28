LES ROCHES AND JETEX PARTNER TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE POSTGRADUATE PROGRAM IN PRIVATE AVIATION

(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Abu Dhabi, 27th November 2024 – Les Roches has partnered with Jetex to launch a one-of-a-kind Postgraduate Program in Private Aviation. This innovative program is crafted to meet the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in the private aviation sector, providing students with a unique opportunity to acquire the expertise required to thrive in this dynamic industry and preparing them for pivotal career roles.



This collaboration underscores Les Roches' commitment to preparing students for dynamic careers in the luxury travel industry while integrating Jetex’s brand philosophy and operational excellence, highlighting Jetex’s role in shaping the future of executive aviation and paving a new academic pathway for the next generation of private aviation professionals.



The new Postgraduate Program in Private Aviation will be offered at Les Roches campuses in Marbella (Spain), Crans-Montana (Switzerland) and Abu Dhabi (UAE). The program will allow students to benefit from a six-month internship and job placements with Jetex

“Les Roches has always been at the forefront of shaping leaders for the luxury service sector. This partnership with Jetex represents a remarkable opportunity for our students to immerse themselves in the world of private aviation and emerge as future leaders in airline management,” said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.



“Jetex is redefining the standards of private aviation, and this partnership reflects our commitment to developing a new generation of professionals who embody our values of innovation, excellence, and luxury. Together with Les Roches, we are paving the way for a brighter future in aviation,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.



The Postgraduate Diploma in Private Aviation is a two-semester, full-time program offered at Les Roches campuses in Marbella (Spain), Crans-Montana (Switzerland), and Abu Dhabi (UAE) and will include a six-month internship with Jetex during the second semester. The full program will be announced shortly.



To support aspiring professionals, Les Roches and Jetex will jointly offer partial scholarships to selected program participants, further enhancing accessibility to this world-class educational opportunity. Furthermore, outstanding participants will be considered for initial employment with Jetex, based on their performance and the company's hiring requirements at the time of program completion.







