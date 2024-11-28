GCC...43 Years Of Great Achievements In All Domains

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Amna Al-Shammari

KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has witnessed over the past 43 years major achievements in various fields that reflected on Gulf citizens and leaders in regional and international arenas.

Since the first GCC summit was held in Abu Dhabi on May 25 1981, where the council was established, the meetings contributed to strengthening the relation between the GCC countries by keeping pace with the rapid developments and the exchange of expertise and achieving the desired goals.

Gulf integration has contributed over the past decades to achieving the visions of the council, aiming at enhancing their various achievements, projects, initiatives, agreements and MoUs signed in all fields.

The council's most prominent achievement is their unified positions on political issues of common concern, within the Arab, regional and international agendas.

Politically, the council's most important objective during the 1980s was to maintain the security and stability of member countries by confronting the sources of instability, mainly the Iran-Iraq war, which required collective action to prevent the spread and expansion of the war.

During the 1990s, the council's top priority was the liberation of Kuwait from the aggression of the former Iraqi regime, as it was the most serious security challenge since the establishment of the council.

Another achievement was ending the dispute between the UAE and Iran, over Iran's illegal occupation of the three UAE islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in 1971.

In regards of the Arab action, the council consistently worked to support Arab issues, most notably the Palestinian issue, as well as Islamic issues ,and support the peace in the Middle East while adhering to Arab rights.

The council has also achieved various goals in economic fields, as well as enhanced the joint military actions by implementing their shared agreements.

In the field of education, the council paid great attention by establishing the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) in 1975, aimed to promote cooperation and coordination in the fields of culture, education, science, information and documentation.

The council's achievements include environmental work in protecting natural resources by spreading awareness through media platforms, training programs and holding environmental weeks and annual environmental forums for the youth.

Among the most important achievements in the health field are the treatment of GCC citizens in providing health services, the establishment of a committee to monitor medicine in the GCC, and the adoption of a unified system for managing healthcare waste.

The council has also achieved important goals in media, including the adoption of a unified media strategy, the establishment of a joint program production institution, the exchange of radio and television materials and programs, and cooperation between news agencies.

The council has also achieved judicial cooperation goals by protecting integrity, combating corruption, combating money laundering and financing of terrorism and human rights.

The GCC states have signed a number of agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in all fields, noting that the Gulf countries occupied the first Arab positions and achieved advanced positions globally in government efficiency. (end)

