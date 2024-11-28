Navratan's New Collection Of Healing Stones

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Jaipur, Rajasthan Nov 27, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Navratan, the gem bazaar have come up with its latest collection - ancient wisdom and healing gems that meet the elegance of modern jewellery. Known for their authenticity and quality, navratan provides commitment and a vast collection to choose from.

Whether it is blue sapphires or rubies, emerald stone or yellow sapphires, there is a mesmerizing lineup of every colour gemstone, you can choose from. Aesthetically brilliant, these gemstones with many healing powers will not only come with a guarantee but also with lab certification. Each of the stones is certified which proves its authenticity.

Explore the magic behind these precious stones, they are a must-have especially if you want to invest your money in something you can flaunt easily and use as well as get better returns on.

Let's dive a little bit deeper into this newest collection and learn more about the magic of gemstones.

Significance of Navratna Gemstones

The Navratan gemstones are the nine gems. As per astrology, these nine gems are the nine most powerful gemstones with immense energies. Each gemstone is in association with an astrological planet and is believed to have many metaphysical and healing properties. The stone harnesses the cosmic energies of its ruling astrological planet.

These nine gemstones are Ruby stone (Manikya), Pearl (Moti), Red Coral (Moonga), Emerald (Panna), Yellow Sapphire (Pukhraj), Diamond (Heera), Blue Sapphire ( Neelam stone ), Hessonite (Gomed), Cat's Eye (Lehsunia).

Wearing the nine gems together can bring its wearer harmony, wealth, success, prosperity, emotional balance, physical healing and better relationships.

The Healing Powers of Navratna Gemstones

Each gemstone in the Navratna collection is renowned for its unique healing properties:

Ruby: Increases confidence and enthusiasm as well as shields against all kinds of negativity.

Pearl: Depression, anxiety, mood swings, stress, fear, nervousness, anger, hormonal imbalances, and mental health, including ADD/ADHD.

Red Coral: Improves physical health improves activeness and reduces depression level boosts courage.

Emerald: Boost is good for talking, thinking, and feeling.

Yellow Sapphire: Used for attracting such attributes as wealth, prosperity, as well as fortune, and such acumen as wisdom.

Diamond: Improves an individual's creativity, and self-esteem as well as produces positive feelings.

Blue Sapphire: Serves as protection, as well as a correct perception of reality and the ability to receive divine revelation.

Hessonite: Promotes better health, eliminates barriers, and refines the efficiency of decision-making.

Cat's Eye Stone: Serves as an amulet against evil spirits, brings intuition, and gives peace.

Unveiling the Collection

The new collection of Navratan is not just a delight of appearance and look but also a journey of life. Each piece is authentic as well as natural and so is perfect to wear astrologically as well.

You can also get expert astrologers as well as gemologist's recommendations at Navratan for free.

Now let's have a look at the highlights of the collection:

Ring

Design - Gemstone rings are highly loved and at Navratan you can find 100+ designs to choose from. These timeless designs include a halo setting, three-stone or two-stone setting etc. with gemstones of all cuts including heart shape, oval, emerald-cut etc.

Benefit - As per astrologers, wearing a gemstone in the form of a ring is most recommended because it keeps the stone in touch with the wearer and brings the maximum benefits of the stone to the wearer.

Pendant & Necklace

Choose your perfect pendant from different designs for your formal wear or casual outing or go for the necklace settings for traditional wear.

Pendants are statement pieces that will attract positivity in your life and will look modern yet classic. Their beauty will add glamour to your look and give you confidence.

On the other hand, you can choose the perfect necklaces for your big traditional festivities or weddings.

Radhika Merchant chose Navratan for the necklace for her D-Day. She chose the perfect green emerald from Navratan to add to her wedding day necklace. Indeed, on her sangeet, she wore Navratan's Colombian emerald as the centrepiece of her necklace. Read all about it here - From Navratan's Collection to a Celebrity's Celebration: Radhika Merchant's Emerald Necklace .

Why Choose Navratan?

The navratan brand is known to choose quality over quantity. Navratan has always been synonymous with authenticity as well. Each gemstone in the new Navratan collection is sourced ethically and undergoes various steps of checking and testing to ensure the originality, genuineness, purity and quality of the stone. Each stone is carefully picked and handfully checked for its craftsmanship.

Navratan is a reputable dealer of loose gemstones and gemstone jewellery. You will get lab certification from a recognized laboratory for each gem you purchase. Plus, the experts at Navratan will help you throughout the process, from answering your questions to showing you pieces on a video call, you will make a satisfied purchase.

You can not only get your jewellery customized, but they also provide the services of free energization of stone.

Summing Up

Navratan launched a new range of healing stones which is a clear testament to the timeless appeal of Navratna gemstones. Thus, Navratan mixes up the elements of spiritual lessons and premier manufacturing, offering both a material that is beautiful to the eye and soul. Regardless of the purpose, fashion or health advancement, these gemstones can enhance the lives of people who wear them. View Navratan's new collection and see for yourself what the Navratna gemstones are capable of. Go check their latest collection now at navratan .