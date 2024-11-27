Shehnaaz Gill Says ‘Reel’ Is Her ‘Meal’ As She Dances On ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) and social sensation Shehnaaz Gill shared a of herself dancing on a revamped version of the classic“Kajra Mohabbat Wala” and declared that reel is her“meal”.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram, where she was seen dancing on the sets of her upcoming with her team. The actress looked every-inch a“desi kudi” as she wore a mint kurta paired with a white pyajama.

“Dancing, acting, and a little fan moment-because reel is my meal! #KajraMohabbatWala #SetLife,” she wrote.

Talking about the song“Kajra Mohabbat Wala”, the track is from the 1969 film“Kismat” and is sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. The film stars Babita, Shetty, Jagdeesh Raj, Biswajeet, Helen, Ulhas, Murad, Kamal Mehra, Hiralal and Indra Kumar.

Earlier, Shehnaaz grooved on rapper Badshah's latest track“Morni” on the sets of her film and said that she is never too busy for what she loves.

She was joined by her team as she grooved on the track and captioned the video:“When work's got you running on full speed, but passion says, 'Let's do this real quick!' Busy, but never too busy for what I love. @badboyshah,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the song, it has a few lines from the 1991 Rajasthani folk-inspired song“Morni Baga Ma Bole” from Bollywood movie“Lamhe” starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It was composed by Shiv-Hari, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Ila Arun.

Shehnaaz has just started to shoot for her Punjabi film, directed by Amarjit Saron, known for making films such as“Honsla Rakh”,“Saunkan Saunkne”,“Kala Shah Kala”,“Jhalle”,“Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.”

On November 22, she took to her Instagram and shared a motley picture of herself holding on to the clapboard of the film, and captioned it:“Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”