State's Juvenile Detention Problems Highlight Need For Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) EM Tracking Solution
Date
11/27/2024 11:06:06 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The state of Illinois has been struggling with the need to find space in juvenile detention facilities for offenders, due to the state's problems with staffing levels, quality of services, and watchdog complaints about the quality of juvenile detention facilities and services
The state is now using electronic monitoring (“EM”) as a must-have alternative to the shuttered or reduced detention facilities
Israel-based SuperCom is a global leader in EM technology innovations that provide greater security, discretion and functionality than industry-standard tracking models
SuperCom has secured a number of significant contracts during the past year, adding to the reputation the company has been building since 1988
A dearth of confinement options for juvenile crime suspects in Illinois highlights the importance of effective electronic monitoring (“EM”). Amid concerns about lax standards, staffing shortages, a fatal shooting, and hundreds of child abuse allegations involving juvenile detention centers that have been shuttered throughout the state ( ), Illinois court officers are turning to EM technology as their only option.
Two recent cases note juveniles were arrested because of concerns about violent behavior - one involving gun violations ( ) and another involving threats against a...
