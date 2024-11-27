KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Vows Sit-In To Continue Until Imran Khan's Directive

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mansehra-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur declared that the ongoing sit-in is part of a larger movement and will persist until a directive from PTI Chairman Imran Khan is issued.



Speaking at a press in Mansehra, he emphasized the peaceful nature of the protest and decried what he described as state oppression.

“We called for a peaceful protest in Islamabad to demand our legitimate rights. Our party has been subjected to severe repression, and we were allowed by PTI's founder to head toward D-Chowk,” Gandapur stated.



He reiterated that the decision to end the protest rests solely with Imran Khan, adding,“Remember, the sit-in is still underway and only Imran Khan has the authority to conclude it. Many of our supporters have been shot, hundreds martyred, and thousands wounded or arrested.”

Allegations of State-Sponsored Violence

The Chief Minister criticized the judiciary for failing to deliver justice.“We are not receiving justice from the courts. We called for a peaceful march in Islamabad, but our peaceful sit-in was met with bullets. Had there been no violence against us, our people would not have retaliated.”

He further claimed that his party has endured relentless persecution for the past two and a half years.“Our leader is imprisoned, and even his wife has been jailed. Despite such oppression, we remain steadfast.”

Personal Threats and Legal Cases

Gandapur also revealed that multiple cases had been lodged against him.“I am facing dozens of cases related to May 9. Show me one video where I am present. There was even an attempt to assassinate me, and efforts were made to abduct me. If a Chief Minister cannot get justice in this country, what hope is there for the common man?” he lamented.

He warned that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not be subdued by force.“A nation cannot be enslaved by showering bullets upon it. This province knows how to demand its rights and mandate.”

Tribute to PTI Workers and Financial Support for Victims

The Chief Minister paid tribute to PTI workers who participated in the protest, announcing that FIRs for the violence against them would be filed in his name. He also declared financial compensation of PKR 10 million for the families of workers who were martyred during the protests.

Following a grand operation by Islamabad police, PTI has officially announced the cancellation of its protest and the formulation of a new strategy. According to sources, Gandapur and PTI Chairman's wife, Bushra Bibi, reportedly fled Blue Area in the same vehicle under police pressure.