Arab League Welcomes Lebanon Ceasefire, Urges Intensified Efforts For Deal On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League welcomed that the ceasefire deal between Lebanon and the Israeli entity took effect, stressing the need to intensify efforts to reach a similar deal on the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

In a statement on Wednesday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the agreement is an important step towards calm and stopping the bloodshed, calling for it to be fully and accurately implemented so that Lebanon can regain its as soon as possible, appreciating the US-led mediation efforts that led to the agreement.

Aboul Gheit stressed the need to complete the procedures for the Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territories as soon as possible, in preparation for the return of the displaced to their homes, stressing the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution No. 1701 in all its provisions.

He noted that the Lebanese people suffered greatly during this war, which claimed thousands of civilian victims and caused great destruction to the infrastructure, pointing out that the agreement represents an important opportunity for the Lebanese people to rearrange the internal political situation, especially with regard to electing a president to end a more than two-year vacuum.

