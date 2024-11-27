Genpharmachain: Breaking Down Barriers In The Pharmaceutical Industry With Web3 Innovation For Global Health(Desci)

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In the global market, generic drugs have long been a key factor in reducing medical costs and promoting global health. However, the production, distribution, and pricing of generic drugs are often plagued by issues such as lack of transparency, high costs, and unreliable chains. These problems lead to many people, particularly in developing countries and low-income communities, being unable to access affordable, high-quality medications. To address these challenges, Genpharmachain was created – a groundbreaking platform combining Web3 technology , Decentralized Science (DeSci) , and the generic drug industry to create a more efficient, transparent, and accessible global pharmaceutical ecosystem.