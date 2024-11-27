Explosions Reported In Crimea Again Social Media
Date
11/27/2024 3:09:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Loud explosions were heard on the evening of Wednesday, November 27, in the Saky district, an area currently occupied by Russia.
This is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.
"Explosions continue to be heard in the Saky district, subscribers report," stated a post published at 19:04.
In Sevastopol, public ground transportation was halted, though the reasons for this remain unclear. Additionally, Crimean Wind reported a subscriber's claim of an explosion in Kerch, though this has yet to be verified.
Ukrinform previously reported that explosions were heard at the Belbek and Saky airfields in Crimea this morning.
Later, social media reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had launched an attack on the Belbek airfield. Monitoring sources indicated that around 40 UAVs, Neptune low-altitude anti-ship missiles, and unidentified cruise missiles were flying toward the northwest of the peninsula.
