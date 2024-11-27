Future Electronics To Host Annual Holiday Luncheon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) November 27, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is excited to announce its annual Holiday Luncheon, set to take place on Friday, December 6th, 2024, in the company cafeteria. This company tradition is an opportunity for employees to gather, celebrate the holiday spirit, and enjoy a day filled with fun, giving, and gratitude.



This year's Holiday Luncheon promises an exciting agenda, beginning with Future Electronics' senior executives serving a festive, multi-course meal to employees. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available to ensure that everyone can join in on the celebration.



As part of Future Electronics' commitment to supporting the community, a non-perishable food drive will be held in conjunction with the luncheon. Employees are encouraged to bring donations to support local food banks, underscoring the company's ongoing dedication to giving back and fostering a spirit of generosity.



Festive giveaways will add excitement to the event and give Future Electronics employees the opportunity to win exciting prizes.



This event is part of Future Electronics' Spirit of the Holidays initiative, which features various activities and charitable efforts throughout December to support employees and the broader community.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

