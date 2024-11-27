Sawsan Badr: Journey Of Creativity, Courage In Cinema

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Renowned for her profound artistry and unwavering commitment to creativity, Sawsan Badr has long been a celebrated figure in the world of cinema and television. Known as“the Nefertiti of Egyptian cinema,” Badr views her artistic journey as a continuous exploration of life through her unique lens. With a career spanning decades, she has consistently championed meaningful storytelling, aligning her work with social causes and contemporary issues.

Fresh from the success of her latest series,“Al Bahth Ann Ola,” Badr continues to inspire audiences with her versatile performances. Recently, she was honored at the inaugural Very Short Film Festival (VS-FILM) and served as a jury member at the Bahrain Festival, affirming her stature as a pivotal figure in Arab cinema. In her interview with Daily News Egypt, Badr reflects on her passion for innovative storytelling, the evolution of cinema, and her commitment to nurturing young talent.





How do you perceive your recognition at the VS-FILM?

Receiving recognition is always a wonderful feeling as it reflects appreciation for my artistic journey, into which I have poured my heart and efforts. The VS-FILM is particularly significant to me as it celebrates cinema from fresh, innovative perspectives and fosters creativity. It is an honor to be part of this unique artistic landscape.











The VS-FILM Festival focuses on very short films, with durations of just 1 to 10 minutes. How was your experience with this genre?

It was a truly special experience. Very short films are a unique challenge for filmmakers, requiring them to craft a complete and impactful narrative within a brief timeframe. This demands a high level of focus and innovation. I believe these films hold an essential place in the future of cinema, especially as viewing habits shift toward more concise formats.

Do you think very short films can rival feature-length films in terms of impact?

Absolutely. Very short films possess a unique power. By condensing their message and utilizing every second efficiently, they leave a profound impact. Their brevity compels directors to be precise and innovative, which often leads to unforgettable storytelling.











How do you view the future of cinema with the rise of these short films?

The future of cinema will be diverse. While very short films will likely grow in popularity, especially with the rise of digital platforms, feature-length films will remain vital. The two formats will complement each other, offering audiences a richer cinematic experience.

Are you supportive of festivals dedicated to short films?

Absolutely. Festivals like this provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talents. Young creators use contemporary tools and styles that reflect their generation's rhythm and technological advancements. I am grateful to the VS-FILM Festival for honoring me during its inaugural edition, and I applaud their dedication to nurturing creative talent.

What message would you like to share with young filmmakers?

Believe in your ideas and pursue them with courage. Don't be afraid to create something new or different. Cinema demands bravery, and even the smallest idea can grow into a significant work when approached with sincerity. Respect every creative effort and embrace art with passion, love, and intellectual curiosity. Read broadly and expand your knowledge-it will enrich your art and all aspects of your work.

You actively engage with young filmmakers and their projects. Why is this important to you?

Collaborating with young filmmakers gives me fresh energy and exposes me to new ideas. Short projects are particularly invigorating, allowing me to experiment and explore diverse experiences. Engaging with younger generations also helps me stay attuned to evolving artistic trends and perspectives.

How was your experience as a jury member at the Bahrain Festival?

Being part of a jury is both challenging and immensely rewarding. I enjoy analyzing the intricacies of artistic works and discovering emerging talents. The Bahrain Festival has a distinctive spirit and serves as an essential platform for Arab filmmakers, fostering innovation and collaboration.

What is your opinion of the Cairo International Film Festival and its impact on cinema?

The Cairo International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious in the region, consistently affirming its global reputation. It is a hub for cultural dialogue and artistic exchange, offering a platform for both Arab and international cinema. Each edition introduces me to inspiring works and remarkable talents.







Why did you choose to participate in the series Al Bahth Ann Ola ?

When I was offered the role, I was immediately captivated by the script. The character of Suhair was rich in detail, offering me the opportunity to explore new dimensions of a mother's role that I hadn't portrayed before.

What makes the role of Suhair unique compared to your previous characters?

Suhair's character resonated deeply with middle-class Egyptian women striving to uplift their families and support their daughters. Her authenticity mirrors real-life individuals and carries similarities to my earlier role as Aida in Abu Al-Arousa. Every character I portray carries aspects of my true self, making the process deeply personal.







Did you undertake any special preparation for Suhair's character?

Definitely. I envisioned her physical traits, demeanor, and way of speaking as someone from a middle-class background. Her clothing and mannerisms were carefully discussed with the director to ensure authenticity, allowing audiences to connect with her.







Were you surprised by the audience's reaction to Al Bahth Ann Ola?

I was delighted by the overwhelming response from the very first episode. The intense moments and surprises in the storyline resonated with viewers more than I expected. I'm incredibly grateful for the positive feedback.

Recently, there has been a trend of television series focusing on family dynamics, such as Abu Al-Arousa and Haddouta Mansiya. What are your thoughts on this trend?

Art mirrors reality, and family-centered narratives resonate deeply with audiences. These stories reflect the essence of life, touching on relatable issues and societal challenges. I find such projects fulfilling, as they captivate viewers and highlight the importance of familial bonds.