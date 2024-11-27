BMW Awarded CE Certification For Its Ifactory Autonomous Car Facility Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) BMW awarded CE certification for its iFactory autonomous car facility

The BMW Group has been awarded the highly-prized CE certification for its automated driving“in-plant” – at Dingolfing, in Germany.

BMW is systematically advancing the digitalisation and automation of its production processes within the BMW iFactory framework.

Since 2022, the company has been testing“Automated Driving In-Plant” (AFW) for new at its largest European in Dingolfing.

Following successful CE certification, the pilot project is now transitioning into series operation.

In addition to Dingolfing, Leipzig is also currently being enabled to implement the AFW project in series operation. Other facilities in the BMW Group production network are set to follow in stages.

Milan Nedeljković, member of the board of management of BMW responsible for production, says:“Automated Driving In-Plant optimises our production process and delivers significant efficiency gains for our logistics.

“That is why we will be swiftly rolling out this technology throughout our production network.”

In addition to the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series in Dingolfing, this technology is now also being used for the Mini Countryman and other BMW models in Leipzig.

In Dingolfing the new vehicles drive fully autonomously – without a driver – along a route of more than one kilometre, from the two assembly halls, through the“short test course”, to the plant's finishing area.

This is made possible by sensors installed along the route – creating the largest LIDAR infrastructure in Europe – and relying on an externally generated environment model and an external movement planner.

Regardless of the vehicle's equipment options, this system controls its automated movements, using state-of-the-art cloud architecture.

Parts of the technology were provided by the young Swiss company Embotech, which the BMW Group already cooperated with in the early stages through its venture client unit, the BMW Start-Up Garage.

Plant Leipzig plans to introduce automated driving for around 90 percent of the BMW and Mini models built there, with Plants Regensburg and Oxford set to follow in 2025.

The new site in Debrecen, Hungary, will also implement this technology from the official launch of series production.

Going forward, the BMW Group plans to expand its use of Automated Driving In-Plant to other areas of production, such as for driving through the testing zone and in outdoor distribution areas.

Production and development experts are also working closely together to refine the technology in-house. Another key factor in expanding the technology is the increasing use of on-board technology, which will support the external sensors in the long term.

Nedeljković says:“Over the next 10 years, we will log several million test kilometres with Automated Driving In-Plant in our production network alone.

“In this way, the BMW Group is once again setting a new benchmark for automation and digitalisation of its production processes – while paving the way for future applications in the field of autonomous driving.”