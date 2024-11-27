Artism: The Wisdom And Principles Behind A Movement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crossland

The Words, Phrases

Rusty Crossland Shares the Timeless Insights That Inspired Success Across Industries

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About The Book:ARTism encapsulates the wisdom, phrases, and principles that fueled one of the most influential business movements in history. Rooted in the teachings of legendary mentor Art Williams , the offers a collection of life-altering insights, known as "Artisms ." These guiding principles have helped countless individuals achieve personal and professional success. Rusty Crossland , a long-time mentee and close friend of Williams, weaves these foundational lessons with personal experiences and business strategies to provide readers with a roadmap to sustained success. This book is a celebration of transformative ideas that have changed lives and reshaped industries.Key Highlights:.Explores the power of foundational principles in driving success..Features insights and endorsements from industry leaders like Larry Weidel and Mical Pyeatt..Blends life lessons with business strategies for a thought-provoking, easy-to-read experience..Acknowledges the contributions of thousands who shaped the movement and highlights the legacy of Art Williams.About the Author:Rusty Crossland is a seasoned entrepreneur, mentor, and business leader who has spent over five decades building successful teams and shaping lives. With a deep understanding of leadership principles, Crossland has been instrumental in implementing business strategies that resonate across diverse industries. A devoted student of great leaders, he has distilled their wisdom into actionable insights, making him a trusted voice in personal and professional development. His relationship with Art Williams has been a cornerstone of his journey, and through ARTism, he continues to share that legacy with the world.Author:Rusty CrosslandEmail:...Availability:

Author Rusty Crossland

Writers Clique

+1 352 995 3523

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.