Israeli security cabinet approves ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, the Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, scheduled to take effect on Wednesday. The key provisions of the ceasefire include:



•Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon will cease all offensive actions against Israel.

•In exchange, Israel will halt military operations against Lebanon, whether on the ground, in the air, or at sea.

•Both countries reaffirm the significance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

•These commitments do not affect the right of either nation to self-defense.

•Only the Lebanese security forces and will be allowed to carry arms or deploy military forces in southern Lebanon.

•The Lebanese government will supervise the production, sale, and supply of arms and related materials in the country.

•Unauthorized weapons production facilities will be dismantled.

•All military infrastructure will be removed, and any non-compliant weapons will be confiscated.

•A joint committee, agreed upon by both Israel and Lebanon, will oversee the implementation of these terms.

•Any violations will be reported to the committee and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

•Lebanon will deploy its security and army forces along all borders and checkpoints as per the deployment plan for the southern region.

•Israel will gradually withdraw from the southern Blue Line within 60 days.

•The United States will facilitate indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to establish an internationally recognized land border.

