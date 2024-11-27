Kuwait Crown Prince Receives GCC Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Wednesday Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. His Highness the Crown Prince was briefed on the most important topics on the agenda of the 45th summit of the GCC Supreme Council, which will be held in Kuwait on December 1. (end) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.