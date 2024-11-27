Kuwait Crown Prince Receives GCC Chief
KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.
His Highness the Crown Prince was briefed on the most important topics on the agenda of the 45th summit of the GCC Supreme Council, which will be held in Kuwait on December 1. (end)
