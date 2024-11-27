The United States Embassy Congratulates Gabon On Constitutional Referendum Success
The United States Embassy in Gabon extends
its
congratulations
to the people of Gabon on the successful conclusion of their November 16 constitutional referendum.
We applaud the calm and orderly manner in which the referendum was conducted, even as we recognize that every electoral process offers opportunities for improvement.
Our embassy
welcomed
the opportunity to send observers to witness this pivotal event in Gabon's history.
The United States remains a steadfast partner to Gabon as it continues on its path towards a more inclusive and democratic society.
The U.S. Embassy looks forward to continuing our dialogue with Gabonese authorities to support further enhancements in their electoral procedures as the country prepares for a presidential election in 2025.
