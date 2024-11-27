Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/26/2024 - 10:22 AM EST - Largo Inc. : Has filed its National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled An Updated Life of Mine Plan (LOMP) for Gulçari A (Campbell Pit) and Pre-Feasibility Study for Gulçari A Norte (GAN), Novo Amparo (NAO), Novo Amparo Norte (NAN) and São José (SJO) Deposits, in respect of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Largo Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $2.93.

