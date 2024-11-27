Media Designs Expands Global Footprint With New Office In Dubai

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Delhi, Delhi Nov 26, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Media Designs, the renowned production house with a strong presence across India, has officially launched its new office in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards global expansion. With a track record of providing communication solutions in corporate filming, production, and bonding allied services for Industry, this move to establish a full-fledged state-of-the-art facility in Dubai is a strategic step to tap into the growing media and bonding market in the Middle East and Africa.

Having already worked on various high-profile successful projects in Dubai, Media Designs has proven its expertise and ability to cater to the creative needs of the region. The company's seamless execution of projects in Dubai has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for local and international corporations in the Middle Eastern and African markets. These projects, which included high-quality video production, printing, and branding services, showcased Media Designs' commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We're excited to officially establish our presence in Dubai, a city known for its cultural richness, business dynamism, and growing demand for high-quality production services. Our team is ready to bring global standards to the Middle East and Africa, and we believe this step will further enhance the creative possibilities in the region,” said Tarun Sharma, Founder of MND.

The new office will serve as a base for all production needs, from pre-production to post-production, ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow for clients in Dubai, the broader Middle East, and Africa. With the local office now operational, Media Designs is well-positioned to manage complex and large-scale production projects with precision and creativity.

Media Designs.