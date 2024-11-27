LUMIBIRD: EXPLORATORY PROJECT TO SELL THE MEDICAL DIVISION

Following rumours, Lumibird (FR0000038242 - LBIRD) confirms that it is currently exploring the potential sale of its medical division.

Lumibird is at a very early stage of the process and there can be no certainty as to its outcome.

The Company will communicate in due course in accordance with applicable regulations.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and safety, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales in 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.