Franchise Batao's Ashish Aggarwal And Rising Star Communication's Durvesh Yadav Launch Their Podcast

New Delhi, 26th November 2024- Durvesh Yadav and Ashish Kumar Aggarwal recently launched their podcast, which inspires Indians to think big and dream about achieving greatness, just like the guests featured on the show. The motivational and uplifting podcast digs deep into personal and professional challenges shaping the careers of India's most renowned and influential personalities. With the 4 episodes already being cherished by the audience, this show promises to deliver an honest peek into the challenges that shape the successful journeys of the most adored personalities in the country.



Starting the podcast with eminent guests like Ram Verma, Vaastu Naresh, Shashish Kumar Tiwari, and Ved Prakash this show certainly sets the bar high for future episodes. The upcoming episodes will surely inspire the viewers with guests like Suresh Mansharamani, Kunwer Sachdev, and many more. Such an exciting lineup will keep listeners engaged with mind-probing themes and interesting stories, keeping them hooked and curious about what's next.



One of the hosts, Ashish Kumar Aggarwal, is the founder of Franchise Batao. He is a dynamic entrepreneur who has vowed to empower businesses and aspiring franchise owners. His expertise bridges the gap between brands and people to achieve growth and innovation in the franchise business. Another co-host, Durvesh Yadav, is a marketer, consultant, and CEO of Rising Star Communication. He likes to develop impactful branding and marketing ideas and is known for his innovative approach to unlocking a business's true potential and answering more-than-just-transformational growth.



This show is a perfect blend of inspiration and practical wisdom for the audience. It promises to take the listener on exciting conversations with visionaries to help them grow better. The podcast will cover topics ranging from personal development to entrepreneurship, social change, and great new technologies.



Speaking of the venture, Durvesh Yadav, Marketer, Business Consultant, and the CEO of Rising Star Communication, said, "We want to bring stories that can be a guiding light to the viewers-stories that connect deeply with them. Growing up, I often felt limited because asking questions wasn't always encouraged. With this platform, I now have the chance to question every basic thing."



Ashish Kumar Aggarwal, Founder of Franchise Batao said, "Through this platform, we are looking to deal with actual issues our audience faces- be it lack of direction, insights, or inspiration in personal and professional life. After interacting with so many people, I see the problems they face seeking the right guidance or solutions to their specific problems. It's our effort to bridge that gap by bringing some powerful stories, expert advice, and actionable strategies in the form of a podcast."



The podcast will combine raw and honest conversation. The Ashish and Durvesh Talk Show is available to listen to on YouTube @AshishandDurvesh and Spotify. It will soon be available on platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and six more.





About the show:



The Ashish and Durvesh Talk show promises to deliver every episode with an insightful discussion with experts and change-makers from different walks of life. From startup journeys and tech innovations to mindfulness and wellness, the show covers a wide range of topics. The talk show majorly focuses on sparking curiosity and delivering actionable insights for personal and professional growth. One thing we can vouch for is that the podcast is specially crafted for an immersive and enjoyable listening experience and will not only be a good listening experience but will also give you a new aspect of life

