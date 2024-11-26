Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Acting Prime Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah says the Supreme Committee on Citizenship scrutinizes all files to ensure careful implementation of the law.
RIYADH -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, hands a letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, inviting him to the GCC Summit.
PARIS -- French and US leaders announce agreement on cessation of hostilities between the Israeli Occupation forces and Lebanese Hezbollah group.
BEIRUT -- The death toll from the Israeli occupation air attacks on Lebanon surges to 3,823 besides 15,859 injuries.
GENEVA -- Warning against double standards, UN experts call on all states to fully comply with the arrest warrants issued by the ICC for two Israeli occupation leaders. (end) gb
