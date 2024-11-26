United States Combats IUU Fishing Through New Sanctions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MEXICO / USA – The department of the Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five Mexican individuals associated with the Gulf Cartel, one of Mexico's most dangerous criminal organizations, for involvement in criminal activities associated with illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, human smuggling, and narcotics trafficking in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement (SAFE) Act, the United States mobilizes 21 agencies and offices led by the Department of State, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the US Coast Guard in a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to counter IUU fishing and related threats to maritime security around the world through the US Interagency Working Group on IUU Fishing.

The United States is a global leader in sustainability and fisheries governance, and we collaborate with partners around the world to combat IUU fishing and nature crimes. IUU fishing can take many forms, and may be linked to large-scale, coordinated efforts by transnational crime syndicates. IUU fishing damages ocean ecosystems and hurts communities that depend on sustainably managed fisheries for food security and livelihoods. The United States remains committed to building stronger rules and standards governing international fisheries and engaging with the world's flag, coastal, port, and market States to promote responsibility and accountability.

