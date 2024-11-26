Maple Staple Magazine's 4Th Issue Features D. L. Davies' Sci-Fi Novel 'Abu Omar Ha'akeem'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Abu Omar Ha'akeem"

Author D. L. Davies captivates readers with a sci-fi journey of survival and discovery beyond Earth.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sci-fi enthusiasts have a new world to explore in DL Davies' latest book,“Abu Omar Ha'akeem”, which has been prominently featured in The Maple Staple Magazine's 4th Issue. Known for its spotlight on unique indie books, Maple Staple showcases Abu Omar Ha'akeem on pages 4 and 12-13, inviting readers to discover a gripping narrative set on a distant, hostile planet.Published in February 2024,“Abu Omar Ha'akeem”, takes readers to a different planet, settled by people from Earth over 200 years ago. These settlers face extreme environmental challenges while attempting to terraform their new world. From the start, readers are drawn into the intense life of a young protagonist who battles a deadly sandstorm, forcing him to take refuge inside a gunship. This scene sets the stage for a story of resilience, adaptability, and humanity's unyielding desire to survive against all odds.DL Davies has nurtured his love of books and storytelling since early childhood, even before he could read. With a heritage of 3/4 Caucasian and 1/4 American Indian, Davies' diverse cultural background and imagination have fueled his storytelling across many genres. Now an experienced author with a love for fantasy and science fiction, Davies brings the same excitement for discovery and adventure to his writing that he once brought to his outdoor exploits.Abu Omar Ha'akeem's feature in The Maple Staple Magazine highlights one of the exciting new indie works capturing the literary world's attention. The magazine's 4th issue was showcased at both this year's The Word on the Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair, which aim to promote Canadian and American independent authors to global audiences. For the full feature in Maple Staple's latest issue, check out the digital copy at .About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press Corp.

6479465136 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.