Anders H. Nørgaard Resigns As CEO At Firstfarms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FirstFarms hereby announces that CEO Anders H. Nørgaard has resigned from his position with effect from 31 August 2025. Anders H. Nørgaard, together with the rest of the management team, Søren Bredvig and Michael Hyldgaard, will continue to serve as CEO of the company until a new CEO is in place.

Anders H. Nørgaard has been CEO since 2012. Anders has made a great effort and has successfully performed a transformation of FirstFarms.

FirstFarms is well positioned to continue the growth journey in the ongoing strategy period towards 2028.

”I would like to say a big thank you to Anders for a close and constructive cooperation for almost 13 years, and wish Anders the best of luck with his new job, and on behalf of the board, a big thank you for the great effort, says chairman of the Board Henrik Hougaard.

”I would like to thank the board and employees for the good cooperation that has characterised all my years at FirstFarms. I am proud to have contributed to developing FirstFarms into a large, modern company in agriculture and food with a healthy and solid financial foundation and with great potential for continued growth”, says CEO Anders H. Nørgaard.

Please visit our website or contact chairman of the Board Henrik Hougaard on phone +45 40 53 62 48.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

