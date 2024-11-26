Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Key Fob For Vehicles Equipped With A Rechargeable USB Battery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher H. of St. Louis, MO is the creator of the Rechargeable Key Fob, an improved key fob with a USB slot to recharge the internal battery. Users can maximize longevity of the fob by recharging its battery with a standard charger and electrical outlet. The key is retracted within the fob and can be pulled out when desired.This invention aims to supersede the use of non-rechargeable batteries within key fobs by expediting the re-powering process. There is a lock, unlock, auto start, trunk, and alarm button on both sides of the device. The rechargeable battery keeps the key fob fully charged and functional for the entire life of a vehicle.As vehicles increasingly integrate smart technologies, rechargeable key fobs present an innovative alternative to traditional battery-operated models. Traditional models tend to die out and require an expensive replacement while a vehicle owner is still operating the vehicle. Rechargeable fobs align with sustainability goals by reducing reliance on disposable batteries along with improving user experience.The Rechargeable Key Fob is a perfect option for any residential or commercial vehicle owner. The easy and convenient USB charging mechanism maximizes its lifespan and ensures the key fob remains operational to lock and unlock the vehicle. This innovative and versatile key fob would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Christopher filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Rechargeable Key Fob product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Rechargeable Key Fob can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

