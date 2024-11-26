New Books By Emerging Authors Share Powerful Life Journeys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From healing after tragedy to historical reflections, their new releases offer readers a chance to connect with stories of resilience and courage.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Five new bring readers on powerful journeys of survival, healing, and discovery, showcasing the diverse experiences of individuals overcoming extraordinary challenges. These books inspire hope, offer unique perspectives, and provide invaluable historical insights.Janet Grillo's“God Promised Me Wings to Fly” is a heartfelt journey through loss, healing, and faith. Written with raw emotion, the book underscores messages of resilience, courage, and divine guidance.Following the tragic death of her husband on December 13, 2001-a loss shrouded in ambiguity and tied to organized crime-Grillo found herself grappling with overwhelming questions and feelings of despair. Through her deeply personal narrative, she reveals how she turned to her faith and sought solace in her Catholic church, where she began a dialogue with God. What started as letters in a journal transformed into a spiritual conversation that provided her with strength and inspiration.Janet Grillo, originally from Wilmington, Delaware, now resides in Viera, Florida. A passionate advocate for suicide awareness, she founded the nonprofit Journey of Hope Survivors Inc., dedicated to helping those who have experienced similar losses. She also hosts the Victims to Victory podcast and serves as CEO of Veterans Suicide Awareness, where she designed the nationally recognized Veterans Suicide Awareness flag. Through her writing and advocacy, Janet aims to bring hope to those navigating their paths to recovery, showing them that they, too, can find their wings to fly.In“Unspoken Love: An Orphan's Journey”, Jack McCabe takes readers on an emotional voyage through his early years, detailing a life filled with challenges and remarkable resilience.Born in 1935 in Machias, Maine, McCabe's journey begins with tragedy when he loses both parents by the age of three, forcing him into an orphanage where he would spend much of his youth. The narrative unfolds as McCabe recounts his experiences of escaping the orphanage to reconnect with family members and his eventual enlistment in the military. Through vivid storytelling, he highlights the pivotal moments that shaped his character, including a period of struggle marked by poor choices and a stint in jail. With unwavering determination and the support of those who believed in him, including a U.S. congressman, Jack ultimately transforms his life.Through the pages of his book, Jack McCabe shares how he overcame his past to earn a college education, culminating in a successful career as a mathematics teacher spanning over five decades. Through his eyes, readers are transported to a simpler time in America, where second chances were possible, and hope persisted despite the odds.In“The Secret Storm”, author Dale Berne unveils the shocking true story of a child custody battle that captivated a nation. This gripping nonfiction account details Berne's heart-wrenching struggle for his two sons amidst parental abduction, discrimination, and international intrigue.When Berne gained legal custody of his sons, Scott and Mark, he could not have anticipated the devastating retaliation that would follow: a hired hitman, the burning of their family home, the absconding with their bank account, and the parental kidnapping of his boys on a perilous two-year journey across five countries and thirteen residences, leaving Dale desperate to reclaim his family.Dale L. Berne, Ed.D., brings his extensive background as a retired superintendent of schools and high school principal to this powerful narrative. His experiences span an impressive career, including the establishment of an international graduate school and leadership roles in Caribbean medical schools. His unique perspective enriches this harrowing tale, making his book both a personal memoir and a compelling social commentary.In“Danger on the Train”, Donna Lee Walter tells the true story of two siblings, Sophie and David, whose lives were irrevocably altered by the Bolshevik Revolution and World War I.The story traces the siblings' separation by war and revolution, their eventual reunion, and the uncovering of long-buried family history. Walter's true story follows her journey to reconnect with lost relatives in Russia, shedding light on the hardships faced by those trapped behind the Iron Curtain and the enduring bonds of family.Donna Lee Walter has always been passionate about exploring her family's roots, a journey ignited by a mysterious letter from a long-lost relative. Her extensive research and travel over fifteen years provided the inspiration to share this powerful story. Married for over forty years and dedicated to serving in ministry, Donna takes pride in her three talented sons, their wives, and her five cherished grandchildren.Rounding this collection off is author Chinyere E. Egbe's“Elephants, the Grass and A Teacher”, a powerful memoir of the Nigerian Civil War offering a rare and deeply personal perspective on the impact of the war on families.Dr. Egbe's story recounts his own harrowing experiences, including a close call with execution and the eventual survival of his family amidst the chaos. The book not only reflects on the personal toll of the conflict but also contributes a scholarly examination of the events, providing readers with both an intimate account and a historical commentary on one of Africa's most devastating wars.Dr. Chinyere Emmanuel Egbe is a distinguished economist and a tenured full professor of Business at Medgar Evers College (CUNY), where he has influenced the academic landscape since 1989. His leadership has been instrumental in gaining national accreditation for the college's business programs. Recognized for his contributions to both education and community development, Dr. Egbe has received multiple awards, including Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition.These five authors have created works that speak to the heart and soul of human endurance and strength. Whether recounting personal struggles, historical reflections, or the healing power of family and faith, their books offer inspiration to anyone facing hardship.These compelling narratives are available for purchase through major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and can be found on the Spotlight Shelves at The Maple Staple bookstore and our digital bookstore .About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. 