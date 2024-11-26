Brazil Joins World Elite Solar Energy Club With 50 GW Milestone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has reached a significant milestone in its solar journey. The country now boasts 50 gigawatts (GW) of operational solar capacity.



This achievement places Brazil among the world's top six solar energy producers. The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) reported this landmark figure.



It includes 33.5 GW from distributed generation and 16.5 GW from large solar plants. Distributed generation refers to small and medium-sized systems on rooftops and grounds.



This accomplishment puts Brazil in an exclusive group of nations. Only China, the United States, Germany, India, and Japan have surpassed the 50 GW mark.



China leads with 817 GW, followed by the US with 189.7 GW. The Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Energy Association (Absolar ) shared some impressive statistics.







Since 2012, the sector has brought R$ 229.7 billion ($40.3 billion) in new investments to Brazil. It has also generated over R$ 71 billion ($12.5 billion) in public revenue.

Achievements and New Challenges

Solar power now accounts for 20.7% of Brazil's installed electrical matrix capacity. It ranks as the second-largest energy source in the country.



Absolar reports that solar energy has prevented about 60.6 million tons of CO2 emissions in electricity generation. Several factors contributed to this growth.



Technological improvements and market evolution played crucial roles. The reduction in costs and Brazil's excellent sunlight quality were also key factors. State subsidies further created ideal conditions for the sector's expansion.



However, the industry faces new challenges. In mid-November 2024, the Federal Government increased import taxes on photovoltaic modules.



The tax rose from 9.6% to 25%. The sector argues this hike will hinder technology advancement in Brazil. Absolar claims this measure will make solar energy more expensive for consumers.



It affects residential, commercial, industrial, rural, and public users. The association views this as a unilateral decision made without consulting society or the market.



Ronaldo Koloszuk, President of Absolar's Board of Directors, expressed mixed feelings. He acknowledged the 50 GW milestone as a cause for celebration.



However, he criticized the government's tax decision. Koloszuk warned of potential negative consequences. He stated that this move could increase inflation and cause job losses in the green sector.



It might also create legal uncertainty for companies operating in Brazil. These factors could threaten current and future investments in solar energy. Despite these concerns, Brazil's achievement in solar energy remains noteworthy.



It reflects the country's commitment to renewable energy sources. The coming years will reveal how Brazil balances industry growth with regulatory challenges.

