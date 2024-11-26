Drug Traffickers Endanger Public Safety: J&K HC
Date
11/26/2024 3:16:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Observing that drug traffickers by ensuring a continuous supply of narcotics endangers public safety and well-being, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh dismissed a petition challenging detention order under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988 (PITNDPS Act) against a 30-year-old person from Anantnag.
While dismissing the plea filed by Dilawar Javid Bhat of Anantnag through his mother, a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that the drug abuse not only harms individuals but also erodes the socioeconomic structure of communities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
“The interrelation of these crimes indicates a larger issue affecting both national security and public health,” the court said, adding,“The worldwide drug crisis aggravates challenges for societies, especially as younger generations fall victim to addiction.”
Traffickers take advantage of vulnerabilities, ensuring a continuous supply of narcotics that further endangers public safety and well-being, the court said.
In his petition, Bhat had called in question the order of detention passed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on
Read Also
Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed In J&K's Reasi, Heroin Recovered
HC Cracks Whip On J&K Govt Over Arms License Scam
31 July 2023 by virtue of which he was placed under detention with a view to prevent him from committing any of the acts within the meaning of PITNDPS Act.
“Considering the ........., the arguments presented, and the analysis of the facts ...., including the petitioner's past conduct and history of involvement in unlawful activities, it becomes clear that the actions of the petitioner (Bhat) pose a continued threat to public safety, national security, and the rule of law,” the court said, adding,“Therefore, in light of these factors, and also considering the continued observation and monitoring of the detenu (Bhat) after being released on bail have revealed his ongoing involvement in criminal activities. This persistent participation in unlawful actions justifies the preventive detention order, as it poses an imminent threat to public safety, health, societal welfare, and national security.”
Given that regular law has proven insufficient to prevent the“drug trafficker” from engaging in such activities, the court upheld
the detention order passed by the detaining authority.
“....I do not find any merit in this petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26112024000215011059ID1108929352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.