Drug Traffickers Endanger Public Safety: J&K HC

While dismissing the plea filed by Dilawar Javid Bhat of Anantnag through his mother, a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that the drug abuse not only harms individuals but also erodes the socioeconomic structure of communities.



“The interrelation of these crimes indicates a larger issue affecting both national security and public health,” the court said, adding,“The worldwide drug crisis aggravates challenges for societies, especially as younger generations fall victim to addiction.”

Traffickers take advantage of vulnerabilities, ensuring a continuous supply of narcotics that further endangers public safety and well-being, the court said.

In his petition, Bhat had called in question the order of detention passed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on

31 July 2023 by virtue of which he was placed under detention with a view to prevent him from committing any of the acts within the meaning of PITNDPS Act.



“Considering the ........., the arguments presented, and the analysis of the facts ...., including the petitioner's past conduct and history of involvement in unlawful activities, it becomes clear that the actions of the petitioner (Bhat) pose a continued threat to public safety, national security, and the rule of law,” the court said, adding,“Therefore, in light of these factors, and also considering the continued observation and monitoring of the detenu (Bhat) after being released on bail have revealed his ongoing involvement in criminal activities. This persistent participation in unlawful actions justifies the preventive detention order, as it poses an imminent threat to public safety, health, societal welfare, and national security.”

Given that regular law has proven insufficient to prevent the“drug trafficker” from engaging in such activities, the court upheld

the detention order passed by the detaining authority.



“....I do not find any merit in this petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court added.

