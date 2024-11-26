Kuwait Amir Rep. Delivers GCC Summit Invite To Saudi Arabia King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, handed on Tuesday a letter from His Highness to King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, slated to be hosted by Kuwait on December 1. The letter, received by Minister of State and Council member Prince Turki Bin Mohammad Bin Fahad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, also touched upon deep-rooted relation between the two brotherly countries. (end) hb

