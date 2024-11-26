OCA Extols Kuwait's Support For Olympic Movement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) commended on Tuesday Kuwait's endeavors in supporting the Olympic movement; shown in renewing the deal of hosting the Council's headquarters for further five years.

The deal could be automatically renewed in a manner that would help continue developing Olympic relations in the Asian Continent.

Following singing the deal in the presence of Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, OCA Vice President Timothy Fok and Director General Hussain Al-Musallam, Qatar Olympic Committee Second Vice President Dr. Thani Al-Kuwari said in a press statement this step would have a positive impact on Asian Olympic path.

Al Kuwari thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government for their support represented in continuing to host the OCA headquarters since 1982. (end)

