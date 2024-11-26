G7 Concerned By Escalating Violence In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The G7 countries expressed concern about escalating violence in the Middle East region that threatens regional stability and harms civilians, stressing working on avoiding wider escalation.

In a final communique of their meetings hosted by Italy's Fiuggi on Tuesday, the G7 foreign ministers affirmed the need of implementing a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, and offering humanitarian aid.

They also underlined the importance of the two-state solution as a method for peace, voicing concern over escalating violence on Lebanon's borders.

The communique said that they are worried about escalation along the Blue Line and beyond, and the large number of killing civilians as well as the destruction of vital infrastructure, including hospitals and healthcare centers.

It voiced also concern over increasing number of those internally displaced in Lebanon, stressing the significance of allowing them to return safely their home.

They further emphasized supporting current negotiations for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, welcoming efforts made in this regard. (end)

mah







MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108929154