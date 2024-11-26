Mauritania Unveils Expansion Of Agricultural Areas

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – On Monday (25), the president of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, launched a project aimed at expanding arable land and extending the Djeo-Ankalak-Konde waterway in the Dar el Barka region in the southern part of the North African country.

According to the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI ), the project launched aims to develop an area of 1,575 hectares and clean and expand 25.5 kilometers of the Konde-Djeo-Ankalak-Konde waterway. The primary goal of the initiative is to provide vulnerable groups with access to agricultural land and to increase national food production, particularly in rice and vegetables.

The project will be divided into two phases. The first, involving the development of 1,575 hectares for planting, will take 16 months to complete. The second phase, which focuses on cleaning and remodeling the waterway, will take an additional 12 months. In both cases, work will not take place during the winter. The total investment for the project is estimated at 34 million euros, funded by the local government and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



©Pablo Porciuncula/AFP

