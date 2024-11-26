Rally House Increases To Five Indianapolis Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the nation's fastest growing sports apparel and merchandise retailer, officially opened their doors to their newest Indianapolis storefront location on Friday, November 22nd, with Rally House Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville. Rally House Hamilton Town Center is the company's third new storefront to open in Indiana this year following the openings of Rally House Glenbrook Square (Fort Wayne) in March and Rally House Tippecanoe Mall (Lafayette) in July, bringing their total store count in the state up to 14 locations. Find Rally House in the Hamilton Town Center near the intersection of Harrell Parkway and Campus Parkway, located in building“N” between Dollar Tree and Maurice's.

Rally House Hamilton Town Center pairs nicely with the companies four existing storefronts in the Indianapolis area, helping expand the reach of Rally House's outrageous product selection to fans and residents in the market. Customers can count on Rally House to provide a second-to-none team and brand assortment in-store, featuring beloved area teams including the Colts, Pacers, Fever, Hoosiers, Boilermakers, Notre Dame, Ball State, and Butler Bulldogs, among others.

“We couldn't wait to get this store up and running,” says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy.“Indiana is home to some of the most storied sports programs in the country with an extremely loyal following. We are open just in time for the holidays and are confident customers will love shopping our product selection,” added Johnson.

Rally House Hamilton Town Center provides residents and visitors of the area a unique shopping experience with a wide selection of team products to shop in-store. Combining their officially licensed team merchandise, Rally House also carries locally inspired products and gifts celebrating area businesses, landmarks, and destinations. There is truly something for every fan at Rally House Hamilton Town Center.

The staff at Rally House Hamilton Town Center is eager to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the state of Indiana.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 23 states.

