Omni Workspace Is Pleased To Announce Lori Murray As General Manager Of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors' New Mexico Location

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Lori Murray as General Manager of Atmosphere's Albuquerque location serving New Mexico and El Paso, Texas effective September 22, 2024. Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, a multi-year recipient of the Steelcase Premier Partner award, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. Atmosphere has a rich history in the office furniture industry, serving organizations around the globe. With

Steelcase and a portfolio of vendors, they provide comprehensive support across people, process, and place, helping clients integrate architecture, furniture, and technology, to create inspiring environments where people can do their best work.

Lori Murray, General Manager

This is a promotion for Lori who has been with the company for over eleven years in various leadership positions. In her new role Lori will be responsible for directing and leading the region's vision, mission, values, team performance, business planning, and results. Her team includes Sales, Project Management, Design, and Client Services. This leadership role will also provide direction and support in developing team members while preserving a workplace culture that is motivating, inspiring, and rewarding. As General Manager, Lori will be a key member of Atmosphere's leadership team and contribute to the company's direction and long-term strategic planning.

Jeff Anderson, Chief Sales Officer, is thrilled to welcome Lori to her new role. "This is a well-deserved promotion for Lori. She has been a "go-to" resource for operations, sales, and IT support for many years, making her the perfect candidate to step into this position. She has the respect of her co-workers and the confidence of our senior leadership team behind her. There is no doubt she will continue to positively impact the organization with transformational results."

Lori is looking forward to her new role. "I have the benefit of knowing many team members both professionally and personally and I value every one of them. It takes all of us to succeed. My new role puts me in a position to support their efforts on a greater scale, clear any obstacles to their success, and capitalize on the incredible resources available to us. I am humbled and proud to have been given this opportunity to make a difference in such a dynamic organization."

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of Steelcase and commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Emerald Blue, Meso, and Turnkey Project Services, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

For more information, visit or .

