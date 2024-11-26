CREATE ADVERTISING PROMOTES A TRIO OF HIGH-LEVEL EXECUTIVES TO MAXIMIZE REACH TO GLOBAL AUDIENCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Suneil Beri To EVP, Executive Creative Director to be based in LA, Vijay Sodhi Upped To Managing Director Of London Office and Rosh Thanki promoted to Global Creative Director Of Social

LOS ANGELES

and LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading entertainment marketing agency

Create Advertising known for ground-breaking campaigns on Venom: The Last Dance, Baby Reindeer, Bob Marley: The One, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Crown has promoted a trio of high-level executives from their London office, in a move to expand their worldwide reach and bolster their creative offering, it was announced today by Jonathan Gitlin, President.

From L to R - Create Advertising executives Vijay Sodhi, Suneil Beri, and Rosh Thanki

After founding and overseeing the London operation for the past 14 years, Suneil Beri is returning to the Los Angeles office with a newly appointed title of EVP, Executive Creative Director at the agency, while current Associate Director and VP at Create, Vijay Sodhi, will be upped to Managing Director of the London office. Rosh Thanki, also in the London office, has been promoted to Global Creative Director of Social and Digital which will see her heading teams in both Los Angeles and London.

In the newly created role of EVP, Executive Creative Director, Beri will be responsible for driving creative excellence, developing talent across the agency, and furthering the company's reach across clients and campaigns worldwide.

Beri will maintain corporate oversight of the London office while long time executive Vijay Sodhi will now handle the day-to-day operations, as he moves into the Managing Director role.

In another newly created role of Global Creative Director, Thanki will oversee campaigns on both sides of the pond, leading high-concept, bespoke, creative campaigns for TikTok, Meta and across social channels in an increasingly important space of the industry.



"After successfully launching and managing our London office, we are excited to have Suneil return to the Los Angeles office for a broader role" said Jonathan Gitlin, President, Create Advertising Group.

"Suneil brings a wealth of experience and expertise from setting up our London creative arm, and we are excited that his increased presence will expand our offering to all of our clients.

We are also thrilled that Vijay, who started with Create Advertising London as a Production Assistant in 2010, has continued to rise through the company and will be taking the lead of the London office and the talents of Rosh Thanki, a proven leader in the emerging and ever-changing world of social and digital, will now be available to our clients worldwide."



"I am proud that we make campaigns that are not only bold, but also have impact - opening movies, exciting audiences, and delivering results" said Suneil Beri.

"As the industry becomes more global, making good on that promise means truly understanding how to craft campaigns with global reach and that speak to audiences everywhere.

Important to our success has also been bringing together talent from many places to create campaigns that are original and innovative.

I look forward to furthering that pursuit in this new role for the group."

About Suneil Beri

Beri founded and served as the Managing Director for Create Advertising's London office in 2010, which at the time was the first major Hollywood Trailer agency to open an outpost in London.

The small single digit team has since grown into 45 people, and has become one of the leading Entertainment Creative Agencies out of the UK, with clients across the world.



Beri has overseen many successful trailers and audio-visual campaigns over the years including for titles such as The King's Speech, Black Swan, The Greatest Showman, Baby Driver, The Crown, La La Land, The Gentlemen, and Baby Reindeer amongst others.

He has expanded Create London's campaign work beyond trailers to also include creative content, social, and digital and has been recognized over the years with numerous awards including Golden Trailer Winner of Best Action for Baby Driver, and most recently Winner of Gold at both the GEMA UK (formerly Promax) and Clio Entertainment Awards for Baby Reindeer.



Prior to joining Create Beri was at Sony Pictures, responsible for international A/V Creative campaigns across all Columbia Pictures titles, including on campaigns for Spider-Man 3, Quantum of Solace, and 2012. He was the Director of Creative Advertising at Twentieth Century Fox, where he worked on Domestic campaigns for films such as Night at The Museum, and The Devil Wears Prada, and he was a Producer at Flyer Entertainment prior.

He began his career at Miramax Films working across campaigns such as Kill Bill, Gangs of New York, and Chicago.



About Vijay Sodhi

Sodhi entered the Entertainment industry as a Production Assistant during Create London's first year and has since risen to Assistant Producer, Producer, and Associate Director, Vice President roles.

In that time he has led Creative and Design teams, founded a Games advertising division for the office,

and spearheaded campaigns on titles such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Deadpool 2, Promising Young Woman, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Cruella.



About Rosh Thanki

Thanki

has been at Create's London Office for 4 years as a Creative Director.

Her most recent campaign work includes Wicked, Gladiator II, Bad Boys Ride Or Die, We Live In Time,

and Paddington In Peru.

Known for her innovative approach to social creative, her work has been recognized at the Clio Entertainment Awards, with a win at last year's Golden Trailer Awards for Top Gun: Maverick.

Thanki has a multidisciplinary background across Producing, Editorial and Motion Graphics Design having previously worked as a Senior Social Producer

at Ignition Creative London on campaigns such as 1917, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Vice, and

began as a

Junior Creative

at The BBC.



About Create Advertising Group

From Black Panther, Up, to Casino Royale, Create Advertising Group is a global entertainment marketing leader that has behind some of the most memorable and industry-defining trailers and campaigns for film, games, and series.

Create is led by Owner and CEO David Stern and President Jonathan Gitlin. Since it was founded in 2005, the company has seen its campaigns honored by the Clios, Golden Trailers, Promax, and Emmy's.

SOURCE Create Advertising Group

