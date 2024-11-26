ABI Research ranks nokia overall leader and top innovator for telco API platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

ABI Research ranks overall leader and top innovator for telco API platforms



ABI Research says ranking reflects comprehensive scope of Nokia API solutions and the company's role of enabling operator network API flexibility.

ABI Research says Nokia follows a policy of impartiality across public cloud providers, giving operators the freedom to select their preferred hyperscaler partner.



26 November 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that analysts at ABI Research have ranked the company as the overall leader and top innovator in a competitive study on telco API platforms for internal exposure within network and partner ecosystems. The report can be viewed here .

ABI Research said Nokia's deep network API portfolio, including its Network as Code with developer portal , offers more integration points across the telco stack than any other vendor, enabling operators to maximize customizability, while adhering to industry standards.

"ABI Research assessed Nokia as the leading vendor due to the comprehensive scope of its solutions and its success in enabling operator network API flexibility and configurability, while adhering to industry standards,” the report says. "Nokia's success in creating a cohesive network API portfolio that directly addresses operator needs for configurability and standardization, and internal exposure and external exposure earned it the position of Top Innovator.”

The report goes on to state that“it is noteworthy that Nokia follows a policy of impartiality across public cloud providers, giving operators freedom to select their preferred hyperscaler partner.”

The report comes soon after Nokia strengthened its network API product development and go-to-market efforts by acquiring Rapid's technology assets, including the world's largest API hub used by thousands of active developers globally, and its highly skilled research and development unit.

Nokia is leading and expanding the network API ecosystem to monetize 5G and 4G networks, following a strategy based on having the best API management system in the market and enabling multiple API ecosystems through its Network as Code platform.

Since launching the platform in September 2023, Nokia has gained significant momentum with 27 partners globally, including BT, DISH, Google Cloud, Infobip, Orange, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina. Nokia's partnering expands well beyond the operator base to include hyperscalers like Google Cloud, CPaaS platform providers like Infobip, large system integrators, and vertical ISVs.

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia said: “This recognition is an important reflection of the very differentiated strategy that Nokia has taken in the network API space, drawing on our strong technology pedigree and on very close collaboration with developers, industry standard groups, and operators. This approach is allowing Nokia to leverage the broader B2B digitalization ecosystem and drive new business models that make network programmability monetizable for operators.”

