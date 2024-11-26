Thrive Cannabis Marketplace Announces Green Wednesday, Black Friday, And Cyber Monday Deals Across All Nevada Dispensaries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Special Discounts and Exclusive Offers Available at all Thrive Dispensaries in Nevada

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Thanksgiving, Thrive Cannabis Marketplace , Nevada's premier cannabis dispensary chain, is excited to announce their highly anticipated promotions for Green Wednesday, Black Friday, and Monday 2024 across all of its Nevada dispensaries – and its cannabis consumption lounge on the Las Vegas strip. Thrive is giving thanks for its customers by offering exclusive discounts on a wide selection of premium cannabis products.

This year's festivities begin on Green Wednesday (11/27/2024) , continuing through Black Friday (11/29/2024) and ending on Saturday, 11/30/2024 . Special offers this year include:



50% off all items from participating brands across all storefronts.

In-house brands (G&G, Pistola, FADE, Retreat, GG Extracts) up to 60% off . BOGO on select products from top cannabis brands.



Wheel Spin for Thrive Rewards Members : Customers who spend $100 or more on Green Wednesday will receive an automatic wheel spin in the Thrive Rewards app . Prizes include top-tier cannabis products, branded swag, AirPods, TVs, restaurant gift cards, and more. This offer is available exclusively to customers who have downloaded the Thrive app.

Daily Door-Busters : Special door-buster deals will be available each day during the promotion period, featuring discounts and offers announced on our rewards app, email campaigns, and push notifications.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, Thrive has the perfect gift for every cannabis enthusiast.

“We're thrilled to offer our customers these amazing deals across three major shopping days,” said Mitch Britten , CEO of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace.“All of our Nevada dispensaries are fully stocked with high-quality cannabis products, and we're proud to bring incredible savings to the community during the holiday season.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the North Las Vegas dispensary or shop online early to ensure they don't miss out on these limited-time deals. With products flying off the shelves, these promotions are expected to draw significant interest from cannabis enthusiasts across Nevada.

About Thrive Cannabis Marketplace

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace is Nevada's largest independent cannabis dispensary chain, with multiple locations throughout the state. We are committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional service to medical and recreational consumers. Visit us at ThriveNevada.co to learn more about our offerings and locations.

Be sure to check out our seven other locations across Nevada, each offering the same great service and variety of premium cannabis products.



North Las Vegas

Southern Highlands

Sahara

Reno

Jackpot Las Vegas Strip

Or visit Las Vegas's premier cannabis consumption lounge, Smoke and Mirrors , for a unique and immersive cannabis experience. Smoke and Mirrors is located next to Thrive's dispensary on the Las Vegas strip.

