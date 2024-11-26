ICT And State Farm Team Up To Protect Texas Drivers From Auto Theft

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





The Insurance Council of Texas is a nonprofit trade association that promotes the property and casualty insurance by providing relevant information and resources to its members, the public, regulators, and the media.

Simple Steps to Protect Yourself and Your Vehicle from Thieves

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Council of Texas (ICT) and State Farm are combining their efforts for Lock It Down! , a public education and awareness campaign designed to combat motor vehicle theft, burglary, and fraud-related crime throughout the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

According to the

Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority ( MVCPA) , it doesn't matter what kind of car you drive; all vehicles are a potential target of theft. In the state of

Texas, over 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen, and almost 200,000 are burglarized each year. Many jurisdictions report that unlocked doors and keys left inside are major factors in stolen and burglarized vehicles.

The value of property crime associated with motor vehicle theft in Texas increased by 10.13% from 2021 to 2022 in the latest crime in Texas report. This significant rise, from a total value of $1,565,913,607 to $1,724,507,324, highlights the growing concern of vehicle theft in the state. The data suggests that the increasing value of stolen vehicles is a significant contributing factor to the overall rise in property crime rates during this period.

"Vehicle theft has become a significant concern in Texas and across the country," said Rich Johnson, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at ICT. "Through the Lock It Down campaign, we aim to empower the community with the knowledge and resources to protect their vehicles from theft and contribute to a safer environment for everyone."

State Farm, a leading insurance provider, is a partner in this campaign and emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures to reduce the risk of vehicle theft. "By following simple steps like locking your doors, taking your keys with you, and parking in well-lit areas, you can significantly decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim," said a State Farm representative.

The

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported over 1 million vehicles stolen in 2022, resulting in more than $8 billion in losses. Passenger cars accounted for 74% of the thefts, with Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Toyota sedans being the most stolen after Chevrolet and Ford pickups. Thieves are always on the lookout for an easy target, whether it's an entire vehicle or specific parts like catalytic converters.

By following the guidelines outlined through Lock It Down!, citizens can take proactive steps to protect themselves and their vehicles from theft. Simple measures like locking doors, never leaving vehicles running unattended, and keeping keys secure can significantly deter thieves. Remember to park in well-lit areas and secure garages to further enhance vehicle safety.

Leaving valuables, especially firearms, in vehicles poses significant risks and should be avoided to enhance public safety. When valuables are left in plain sight, they can attract thieves, increasing the likelihood of vehicle break-ins. Firearms, in particular, present a grave danger if stolen, as they can easily fall into the wrong hands and be used in criminal activities, endangering the community.

As the holiday season approaches, bringing with it abundant shopping and travel, it's important to keep these safety tips in mind to ensure a safe and secure experience for everyone. The hustle and bustle of this time of year can often lead to increased opportunities for theft, making it more important than ever to be vigilant about securing your valuables. Remember, a few simple precautions can help protect your vehicle and contribute to a safer environment, allowing you to enjoy the holiday season with peace of mind.

For more information about safeguarding your vehicle, visit the Lock It Down website .

About the Insurance Council of Texas

The Insurance Council of Texas is a nonprofit trade association that promotes the property and casualty insurance industry by providing relevant information and resources to its members, the public, regulators, and the media. Learn more at .



About State Farm

State Farm Insurance is a group of mutual insurance companies throughout the United States and is the largest property, casualty, and auto insurance provider in the country. Learn more at

.

Media Contacts

Rich Johnson

Insurance Council of Texas

[email protected]

SOURCE Insurance Council of Texas

