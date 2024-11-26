Mitch Gould And Nutritional Products International Extend Warm Thanksgiving Wishes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), wishes everyone a joyful and gratitude-filled Thanksgiving holiday.As families and friends come together to celebrate, Gould and the NPI team reflect on the blessings of the past year and look forward to continuing their mission of bringing innovative and wellness products to consumers worldwide.“This Thanksgiving, we pause to express our gratitude to our clients, partners, and dedicated team members who make NPI's success possible,” said Mitch Gould.“We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with forward-thinking companies, empowering them to achieve their goals while improving the lives of consumers everywhere.”NPI, headquartered in Boca Raton, specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. Under Gould's leadership and his pioneering "Evolution of Distribution" strategy, the company has built a reputation for bridging the gap between manufacturers and retailers, helping brands thrive in the competitive U.S. marketplace.“As we sit down with loved ones this Thanksgiving, let's remember the importance of health, happiness, and the connections that enrich our lives,” Gould added.“We are honored to play a role in helping people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives through the products we bring to market.”From everyone at Nutritional Products International, have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving filled with warmth, good food, and cherished moments.For more information about Nutritional Products International and Mitch Gould, visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Kayla Zadel

InHealth Media

+1 5615440719

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.