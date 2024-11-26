Trusaic Introduces Technology Partnership With UKG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Joint customers now have seamless access to an elevated ACA compliance solution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, a leading provider of Affordable Care Act (ACA) employer reporting and compliance solutions, today introduced a new partnership with

UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll , workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With 300+ and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Trusaic and UKG Ready will have access to streamlined ACA services, including 1094-C and 1095-C form preparation, federal and state filing, and penalty risk assessment through software and designated support.

"We are excited to partner with UKG to provide their customers with easy access to our ACA Essential®

software and services," says Robert Sheen, founder and CEO of Trusaic. "Organizations will have unfettered access to these services with our seamless UKG integration, which automates the transfer of clean workforce data. UKG customers that use ACA Essential can ensure on-time federal and state filing, proactive risk management, and a simplified ACA compliance experience."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Trusaic allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

About Trusaic:

At Trusaic, we're on a mission to empower organizations to create a more equitable working world for all. We champion human potential through our industry leading technology platform and first-to-market partnerships and integrations, enabling organizations to achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, hire economically disadvantaged individuals and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare via Affordable Care Act compliance.

